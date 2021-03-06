Winter farmers markets thriving despite pandemic

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cold temperatures and even the pandemic couldn't stop producers from attending the winter farmers market in North Tonawanda and Lockport.

Jonathan Berry of Berry Farms said they've been setting up in one particular spot for 25 years.

"We come pretty much every weekend. We have our cabbage down there, we still have our potatoes still, we still got our beets left and some carrots and onions left," said Berry.

He said despite the ongoing pandemic, business has been good.

"It's actually been really good since the pandemic. I think a lot of people are not going to the grocery stores, they're actually coming back to the farmers markets, supporting their local farmers," he said.

North Tonawanda's City Market starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays - year round.

Another winter farmers market to check out is in Lockport, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.

There we found TrueBean owner Jason Dittly, who's been roasting coffee beans for three years, and taking part in the winter farmers market for the same time.

"It's been amazing, last year it was packed, it was beautiful. This year is a little bit slower but the market has gone online. So you can pre-order, and that is still doing really well," he said

You can also find produce, art and baked goods.