Western New Yorkers participate in Pride Bi in Hamburg

Lilia Wood
Pride Bi at Rise Fitness in Hamburg
Pride Bi
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jun 12, 2021
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Western New Yorkers ran and cycled at Pride Bi at Rise Fitness in Hamburg to raise money for GLYS Western New York.

Members of the 7 Eyewitness News team including morning anchors Ed Drantch and Katie Morse participated along with 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Ashley Rowe and 7 Eyewitness News reporter Taylor Epps.

Over 50 people signed up to do a 10 mile spin and a 5k run all to benefit GLYS Western New York.

"I am just so amazed by to hear all of the music that they are playing and all of the stuff that really comes from the LGBTQ community and how so many people really have embraced this and really came out to show their support," said Robert DiGangi-Roush, GLYS Executive Director.

Buffalo Strong