Western New Yorkers participate in Pride Bi in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Western New Yorkers ran and cycled at Pride Bi at Rise Fitness in Hamburg to raise money for GLYS Western New York.

Members of the 7 Eyewitness News team including morning anchors Ed Drantch and Katie Morse participated along with 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Ashley Rowe and 7 Eyewitness News reporter Taylor Epps.

This was just a phenomenal day. So inspiring to see everyone supporting the #LGBTQ community.#pridebi@WKBW pic.twitter.com/MTM16OuSBX — Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) June 12, 2021

Over 50 people signed up to do a 10 mile spin and a 5k run all to benefit GLYS Western New York.

"I am just so amazed by to hear all of the music that they are playing and all of the stuff that really comes from the LGBTQ community and how so many people really have embraced this and really came out to show their support," said Robert DiGangi-Roush, GLYS Executive Director.

