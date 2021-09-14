Western New Yorkers band together to help with Ida recovery

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WKBW) — As Hurricane Ida struck the southern coast of Louisiana near the end of August and into the beginning of September, Ben Kravitz and his team knew they could help.

"It wasn't an option, we knew we could make a difference," said Andy Sloan, his foreman and the leader of the Louisiana recovery team.

Kravitz Tree Service sent Andy along with three other members of their team down to the New Orleans area - where they have remained for the last two weeks.

Their team hit the ground running - completing more than thirty jobs in their two week stint, which Kravitz says was about a month or month and a half worth of work in a typical year.

"It blew our normal numbers out of the water," he said. "But this was about service," he added.

Therefore, Kravitz Tree Service offered every job at a pay-what-you-can rate, with a goal of helping those in need.

"We worked dark to dark. On a light day 15-hour days, on a longer one 18-hours," said Sloan.

The men finally completed their trip on September 13th.

"It was a lot of work, we're all going to be beat, tired, and covered in poison ivy ... but the hearts are full," said Sloan.

