Western New Yorker pairs with Bills legend to help his football dreams come true

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bobby Greco Jr. was always around football since he could speak. He would always watch it with his parents. They said he could break it down as well as any analyst on tv.

"He would tell everybody who was going to win and he would nail it. He knew all the stats and it was kind of apparent it would be a part of his life," Bobby's father, Robert Greco, said.

That football brain would only continue to help him and lead to him getting more opportunities on the field. Playing football was something that Bobby was unable to do, because of his arthrogryposis diagnosis at birth.

Arthrogryposis is a condition where the joints lock up, limiting the range of motion as person can have.

"The muscle is replaced with tissue. I have muscle, and you can build it a little, but there's really nothing there," Greco said.

When Bobby was a student at Geneva High School, he was a coach for the Offensive Line. His Senior season, they won a State Championship. After he graduated, he attended St. John Fisher University, where he was a lines coach from his Freshman to Senior year.

He was accomplishing his dreams, and then got in contact with Bills legend, Jim Kelly.

"He never let his disability affect the way he got better. That's just the Bobby Greco I've known forever," Kelly said.

Kelly and Greco paired up at Kelly's annual football camps, where Greco won Coach of the Year for his work with the players.

"You want somebody out there the kids respect, and they did. When he got coach of the year, everyone understood and rallied around him," Kelly said.

His passion for the game only continues to grow, as he currently writes for NFL Draft Bible, a website that's part of Sports Illustrated. He's a dedicated student of the game, like he always has been.

"The longer you get to know him, the more you realize he knows what he's talking about," Kelly said.

When all is said and done, Greco wants to get back on the sideline, and make a name for himself that people can walk away remembering for years to come.

"I would like to be remembered as someone who was a great scout or coach," Greco said.

You can find links to Greco's work by clicking here.