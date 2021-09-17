Western New York donates almost $3,800, over 4,350 pounds of food for FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York helped donate nearly $3,800 and over 4,350 pounds of food for FeedMore WNY during Thursday's Buffalo Strong Back To School Food Drive.

People were able to donate money and food products in Walmart parking lots on Transit Road in Clarence and Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg.

FeedMore WNY assists families in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties to help prevent them from going hungry.

7 Eyewitness News is teaming up with FeedMore WNY for Walk Off Hunger on Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3.

You can sign up for one of seven walks in Western New York on Friday and Saturday of Walk Off Weekend, or creating your own route.

Registration is $25 for anyone over 12 and free for anyone under 12.

You can register by clicking here.