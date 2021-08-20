Watch
"Try It" Distribution celebrates not missing a single delivery through COVID-19 struggles.

The beverage distributor primarily supplies restaurants, stores, supermarkets, bars, and other establishments with beer.
Posted at 7:22 PM, Aug 20, 2021
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Try It" Distribution, a beverage distribution company, is entering its' 95th year as a family business and Lancaster staple.

"This year was like nothing we've ever seen" said General Manager Tom Vukelic, a fourth generation employee.

The company holds nearly a 65% share on all beer distribution throughout Niagara and Erie Counties. That means that if you purchase a beer at nearly any establishment, there's a good chance "Try It" put it there.

"We're celebrating because we fought and didn't give up," said Vukelic.

He hosted a small event for his employees - which included music and food trucks as employees trickled back in from their work out in the city - many operating as delivery drivers on the front lines of COVID.

The company plans on continuing its practices that have kept COVID-19 at bay throughout the pandemic, including vaccinations on site, extreme santizing techniques, and frequent social distancing indoors.

