Tops celebrates Black History Month with essay contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday marks the start of Black History Month.
Tops Friendly Markets is honoring Black History with its 3rd annual essay contest.
Students in grades 3-8 are invited to submit a paragraph or more about a Black hero who inspires them.
The winning essay writer gets a $50 Tops gift card and $100 for their school.
All essays must be submitted by Feb. 17. You can submit your child's essay here.
Rules:
- Must be enrolled in 3rd through 8th grade
- Essay should be at least one paragraph
- Write about a Black hero who inspires you
- Can be anyone of African American/Black descent
- Submit your essay by Feb. 17
Prizes:
- $50 Tops gift card
- $100 for your school