Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo Strong

Actions

Tops celebrates Black History Month with essay contest

Tops Friendly Markets
KC KRATT 2020
Tops Friendly Markets
Tops Friendly Markets
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 06:47:14-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday marks the start of Black History Month.

Tops Friendly Markets is honoring Black History with its 3rd annual essay contest.

Students in grades 3-8 are invited to submit a paragraph or more about a Black hero who inspires them.

The winning essay writer gets a $50 Tops gift card and $100 for their school.

All essays must be submitted by Feb. 17. You can submit your child's essay here.

Rules:

  • Must be enrolled in 3rd through 8th grade
  • Essay should be at least one paragraph
  • Write about a Black hero who inspires you
    • Can be anyone of African American/Black descent
  • Submit your essay by Feb. 17

Prizes:

  • $50 Tops gift card
  • $100 for your school
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up