Tops celebrates Black History Month with essay contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday marks the start of Black History Month.

Tops Friendly Markets is honoring Black History with its 3rd annual essay contest.

Students in grades 3-8 are invited to submit a paragraph or more about a Black hero who inspires them.

The winning essay writer gets a $50 Tops gift card and $100 for their school.

All essays must be submitted by Feb. 17. You can submit your child's essay here.

Rules:



Must be enrolled in 3rd through 8th grade

Essay should be at least one paragraph

Write about a Black hero who inspires you

Can be anyone of African American/Black descent

Submit your essay by Feb. 17

Prizes:

