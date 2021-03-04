Tonawanda candy store goes viral on TikTok

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jessica Stevenson posted TikTok video a week ago, and now it has more than a million views.

The owner of Hello Sweets Candy & Pop Shop in Tonawanda said she didn't know the video would blow up the way it did.

"Just us packaging products, kind of getting somebody's order together. They asked for us to do it so we went ahead and did it, I didn't know people would find it so interesting but it's pretty awesome that they did," she said.

TikTok users loved what they saw and decided to order some candy. All at the same time clearly because Hello Sweets had completely sold out.

"Pretty much every piece of candy in our store sold out. We were getting like an order in every minute, my phone was just going crazy," said Stevenson.

Her account went from about 600 followers to more than 72,000.

"I have no idea what makes things blow up or what makes things not blow up. It was a relatively innocuous video it was just a video of her - we get a handful of online orders prior to all this. The online orders just started rolling in," said her husband Tyler Stevenson.

Stevenson had to close her online and physical store to re-stock.

The candy shop opened in September of 2019, and about six months later had to close due to COVID-19. It opened back up in the summer, but Stevenson said it was difficult.

"But the community has been really great. So even in the times that have had to close, they were putting in online orders and having us drop things off at their house," said Stevenson.

She said she's grateful for all the support and the online orders.

"I think it just tells me kind of what I thought all along, that candy is just something that makes everybody happy," she said.

Stevenson said the candy store should re-open on Friday.