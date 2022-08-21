The Walk for Kidney Health is back and one family has special reason to celebrate

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Sunday was a very special day for the Rufat family.

"My son Pierce, it happens to be his third birthday." said Izzy Rufat, Pierce's dad.

There was cake, cookies and matching t-shirts for family and friends. Pierce Rufat's parents say these first three years of life are worth every bit of celebration.

"He's a kidney transplant recipient as of this past December," said Rufat. "It's his first birthday post transplant. It happens to be today on the Kidney Walk."

Dozens of people participated in the The Walk for Kidney Health. A special day set aside for kidney recipients, donors, family and friends to come together to educate and support the people around them.

"Yeah it's the city of good neighbors," said Rufat. "You know we've been through some dark times and I think the city of Buffalo and everybody here just rallies and supports."

Peirce's mom, Valerie Rufat told 7 News there are some things in life you can't plan for.

"When we heard the word transplant, we didn't quite know what that even meant, what that would look like for our family," said Rufat. "I don't think you know these things until you go through them."

Rufat said she was pregnant when she found out she was pregnant when she found out her son would have a long medical journey ahead of him. She said Pierce began dialysis when he was only one month old.

"We had to travel to Pittsburgh so we could get his daddy's kidney."

"The easiest decision was to donate a kidney to your son right," said Rufat.

Rufat said it was a really exciting day when he found out he was a match.

"As a father, to help your son, give him a better life and hopefully a long life with a good kidney," said Rufat.

"Now we can't even keep up with him," said Rufat. "He's running around, he's climbing up the playground, he's swimming in the pool. He's doing really great."

On a day filled with many other stories of loved ones who's lives were lost to kidney related illness, the Rufat family is grateful they get to celebrate more life to come.

"Not everyone can just donate a kidney," said Rufat. "It has to be a good match and in out case, it was a perfect match. So, we're very thankful for that."