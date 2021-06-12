"The lawn kid" looking to mow 50 veteran lawns in honor of his grandfather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been a busy summer already for Nathan Adams, also known as "The Lawn Kid". His upstart lawn care business has been doing great and now, he's using the business to give back. Nathan is looking to mow 50 veteran lawns for free.

"I want to make my grandfather proud, he passed in February," Nathan said.

Nathan's grandfather, Fred Adams, was a proud Army veteran. According to Nathan's mom, he was someone Nathan idolized.

"He wanted to find a way to honor my dad and make him proud and this is his way of saying thank you to the veterans," Angel Adams, Nathan's mom, said.

According to Nathan's family, Fred Adams dedicated his life to service, and seeing Nathan showing a giving interest is something they are incredibly proud of.

"It's so rewarding to see him following in Papas footsteps," Holli Adams, Nathan's grandmother said, "he's such an amazing kid and has always been that way."

So far, Nathan has done six veteran lawns with another 18 lined up. As Nathan prepares to get to 50 veteran lawns, he already has his sites set on more.

"I could go to 100, I could go to 1,000," Nathan said, "I'm not sure when I would stop, I probably won't stop."

To reach out to Nathan for a veteran lawn cutting, or a regular lawn cutting, email him at thelawnkid@yahoo.com, or you can call Nathan at (716) 912-1033.