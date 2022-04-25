"The Kindness Club:" students at West Elementary in West Seneca organize coin drive, raise $4,000 for Ukraine relief

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — "It's not fair what's happening to them, so I knew I had to do something," said Elinor Hanna, a fourth grader at West Elementary in West Seneca.

Elinor decided that "something" was going to be big.

Without hesitation she wrote a letter to her principal, asking for help and inspiration to create a fundraiser - with the goal of helping those suffering in Ukraine.

This is that letter:

"We wanted to raise money to help. It is so sad what I watched on TV. I think we can make a difference, even if its tiny," said Elinor.

Elinor enlisted the help of her teachers and fellow classmates into creating the "Kindness Club" at West Elementary. The Club's plan was to find a way to help anyone and anything in need.

"We made a coin drive. Pennies on Mondays, Nickels on Tuesdays, and more. It was so good!" said Elinor.

The Kindness Club coin drive was a massive success.

Students at West Elementary raised nearly $4,000 for Ukrainian disaster relief.

"I thought we were gonna only make like five dollars," said Elinor.

Elinor's Kindess Club hasn't wrapped up - she says they will continue to do more work to help other causes like the war in Ukraine at West Elementary long after she moves on.

"I want people to do it forever," said Elinor.