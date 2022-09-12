The Inaugural Walk & Roll for Spina Bifida WNY is now home to a much needed community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Everyone at the inaugural Walk & Roll for Spina Bifida WNY has their own story.

"It hit like a ton of bricks and we just didn't know how to feel," said Sarah Hurley, mom of 1 year old Laila. "My whole entire pregnancy I was very sick."

"Jason is my youngest brother," said Caitlyn Vishion, Jason's sister. "He's about to be 13. We've been BFF's since day one."

Although everyone's stories may be different, they all came together because of the same diagnosis.

"We found out that our daughter, while she was in my stomach, had Spina Bifida," said Hurley.

Vishion's brother Jason was diagnosed with Spina Bifida as well.

"Not very many people even know about a diagnosis like that so seeing that there's actually more than just my brother or a select few people makes it really exciting," said Vishion.

The 1-mile Walk & Roll for Spina Bifida WNY was also exciting for several other families. The walk and roll served as a fundraiser and a community awareness event. Organizers told 7 News all proceeds go toward fostering inclusion, accessibility and opportunities for children and adults living with the medical condition.

"So many people with Spina Bifida face health difficulties," said Olya Schumacher, Spina Bifida WNY Board President. "They have to do daily medical routines and things like that. So, we wanted to give them a fun day to be together. To be with a village that understands what they're going through."

Vishion said in the past, her family would drive hours to find events like this.

"Normally we would have to drive all the way out to Schenectady to participate ae in something like this," said Vishion. "So, we were super excited to see that this is the first one here in Western New York."

More than $11,000 was raised for the volunteer based organization. Schumacher said the communites support makes it possible to provide grants to help cover medical costs and change lives.

"A lot of people with Spina Bifid can live full lives but we just want to make sure that they have the tools that they need to do that," said Schumacher. "We're here to hopefully help provide some of that."

So whether it was byt one step or one rotation of a wheel at a time, this new found community didn't focus on the past, but instead, the brighter days ahead.

"Always here to support and do anything I can and especially if it just means doing a little bit of walking, having a good day, that's what it's all about," said Vishion.

"All we have as a problem is our club feet and our hip dysplasia," said Hurley. "She's (Laila) doing really well and we just wanted to come out and support everyone and show them that miracles do happen no matter what."

Spina Bifida WNY said they plan to make the Walk & Roll an annual event so they can continue to spread awareness, community and support right here in Western New York.