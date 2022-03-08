The Closing Closet: where you can shop for clothes for FREE

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — When you walk into the Niagara Gospel Mission in Niagara Falls, it feels like a department store.

"That's the goal. The clothes closet should be like a store. We want you to shop, you just don't have to pay," said Heather Goodwin - a volunteer who has been working at the closet for over a year.

The basement of the Mission has been renovated into a "Clothes Closet," a full-scale "store" with racks and racks of clothes. Anyone during business hours (Tuesday & Thursday, 10AM-2PM) can drop in and shop for a maximum of ten free items apiece.

"There's men's, women's, children's clothes. All sizes and everything you might need. The Clothes Closet even has higher-end items such as winter jackets, shoes, and even suits for dressing nice or job interviews," said Goodwin.

In order to shop at the Clothes Closet, the process is simple. All you have to do is drop-in, write your name down, and receive a shopping cart - then your on your way to taking home some free clothes.

"There's more than that too. We have toiletries, plus if we don't have what you need we will help find it," said Goodwin.

The Clothes Closet is actively accepting donations of clothes at any time.

"No matter how many clothes we take in, they always go out. We will take everything. We are actively serving 60 or more people each week with the Clothes Closet, but more are always welcome. Anything we can do to help, we will," said Donna Stevens, the volunteer coordinator at the Mission.

If you'd like to donate clothes to the Mission, you can via their website.

