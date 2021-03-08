Sylvan Learning Center launches pilot program to help at-risk students

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Christine Bosard was a high school teacher before becoming the Education Director of the Sylvan Learning Center in Williamsville.

"There's just so many kids that are forgotten about and are falling through the cracks, and especially now with COVID," she said.

Bosard said every child deserves a fair chance in education.

"We still are struggling to get our students through this public education system, and literate. And I would watch these kids work so so so hard, and they're walking across the stage and opening up that piece of paper, and they're seeing that they don't have a diploma. Because they couldn't pass the state reading test," she said.

That’s why Bosard has started piloting a project to sponsor local at-risk students – in grades 3 through 8 – who qualify for academic tutoring, but whose families are unable to pay for the services offered at Sylvan Learning at Williamsville.

"Unfortunately because of the pandemic, and life circumstances they can't afford to send their children here. So I just want to level the playing field," said Bosard.

The tutoring would include a three and a half hour day for students, where they get:

1 hour of reading instruction at their personalized level

1 hour of math instruction

1 hour of mentorship

But in order to move this program from idea to reality, Bosard said she needs help from the City of Good Neighbors to sponsor and donate.

"They would also have lunch provided so that's how we're really hoping to get some help from the community and from local businesses," she said.

Students would be coming to the Sylvan Learning Center in Williamsville. She said if you can provide a monetary donation, it would be $1,500 for one student.

Bosard said her goal is to have 16 at-risk youth this summer from July through August.

If you would like to help sponsor a student, you can go the Sylvan Learning Center's website or call (716) 580-3566.