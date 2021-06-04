Swimming for Colt: Teammates, community rally around 10-year-old boy diagnosed with leukemia

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few weeks ago while in the hospital, 10-year-old Colt Matz of Portville was diagnosed with Leukemia.

He's been staying at Oishei Children's Hospital and is set to receive a bone marrow transplant from his younger brother Jack this August.

To help the Matz family with travel and medical expenses, two of Colt's former teammates and friends created an event called "Lapping Leukemia". It's a swimathon taking place this Saturday, June 5th in partnership with the Olean YMCA.

Along with a swimathon, there'll be a hot dog and lemonade stand, therapy dogs, an educational booth, a table with postcards people can sign for Colt and Jack, and a 50/50 raffle. All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Matz Family.

The event takes place from 3-6pm