Support garnering for Chicago-based Bills backers bar destroyed in fire

CHICAGO (WKBW) — A place where Buffalo Bills fans can celebrate away from the Queen City itself, is now in ruins after an early morning fire in Chicago.

The fire happened on Monday, Nov, 13.

The fire not only destroyed the popular bar, but claimed the life of a top city fire fighter.

The place known for supporting Bills fans is now in need of support.

Lincoln Station Sports Bar and Grill owner, Benn Hamm said, "You can see and feel the warmth and connection people have. They feel like they're home and connected."

Chicago resident Benn Hamm never would have guessed in a million years, the sports bar and grill he has owned since 2010 would be gone in the blink of an eye.

The Lincoln Station owner got an early morning wake-up call around 5:45 a.m.

He was able to get to the bar within 15 minutes, to see crews were already working the fire.

Hamm said, "We don't open during the week until 4 p.m. Actually, my cleaning crew opened the door at 5:30 and discovered the smoke, and called 911."

The blow hits even harder as the city not only lost a top bar but a top fire fighter.

The 14-year veteran of the city's fire department was on the roof of this smoking, 4-story apartment building on Lincoln Avenue when he somehow fell through a light shaft to the basement, according to WKBW's ABC affiliate, ABC7 Chicago.

The Chicago-based station cited a majority of the residents in the apartment building above the bar are students, and are also dealing with the aftermath.

Chicago fire fighter Andrew price was just 39 years old.

Price's family has setup a GoFundMe for financial support.

"He was a lovely man. He was as sweet as could be. He took extremely good care of himself and his family. He was extremely healthy. He was a light of sunshine," Chicago Fire Department Battalian Chief Michael McCormack said.

Hamm's family and friends have also setup a GoFundMe for his business.

Until then, he will be rooting for the Buffalo Bills but unfortunately from home for now

Hamm said, "It's tragic all around. It's definitely tragic to lose a business. As of now, we don't really know where that is going. It's too early in the investigation to kind of see what kind of timeline it's going to be. We are obviously hopeful, but right now our thoughts and prayer are with the Price Family."

In December 2022, NFL Films did a feature on the Bills backers bar, Lincoln Station, after Bills players were stuck in the snow in Buffalo. A video of the feature can be found on this Facebook post: