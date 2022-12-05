Sunflowers of Solidarity art auction to benefit Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the ongoing war in Ukraine, Western New Yorkers are stepping up to the plate to help those who are struggling.

'The Sunflowers of Solidarity II Benefit Online Art Auction' runs from Dec. 5-10, online only.

It will feature over 45 artists, many of whom are from Western New York.

In addition to the artwork, a selection of unique Ukrainian artifacts will be included in the auction.

You can participate in the online auction here.

All proceeds will be donated to the Humanitarian and Self Defense Funds of the Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation (UAFF) which will send more generators, portable stoves, radios, and more to Ukraine.

This is the second Sunflowers of Solidarity art auction. The first benefit back in April raised $36,000 for the manufacturing of individual first aid kids.

Throughout the war, neighbors across WNY have been supporting Ukraine with medical supplies. Together, we have already sent over 30 tons of supplies to Ukraine.