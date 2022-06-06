Student-built modular home up for auction to benefit Erie 1 BOCES' building trades program

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the last year, 36 students taking part in the Erie 1 BOCES' building trades program have been working tirelessly constructing their final project.

"This is the final goal. They've made this house completely on their own," said Chris Burgio, the teacher in charge of the project.

Each year, senior and junior students who study at Erie 1 BOCES' learn how to construct walls, wire electricity, and set up plumbing inside a modular home. That home is then sold via auction - in order to pay for the materials and fund the program.

"The hands on instruction this program offers is incredible, and necessary. Kids here really benefit from learning with their hands. It sets them up for life," said Burgio - who has been a part of the home-building program for 20 years now.

The home, which is 1,248 square feet, also contains "Andersen windows and doors; Kraftmade Cabinets; 30-year architectural shingles; custom-made countertops; Kohler and Delta plumbing fixtures; and a full set of stamped architectural prints," according to a school release.

This is a look into the home:

"I've watched these kids every step of the way. I know its great quality - and its a great deal too. It still needs the finishing touches, but its amazing," said Burgio.

The home is available via auction online only. Since the building is modular, the home will be moved to the location of the buyers choosing. Moving expenses are not included in the purchase price.

If you are interested in the auction, you can find it here.

As of June 6th, the current top bid is approximately $21,000.

"Absolutely check it out. You never know how something like this could change your life," said Burgio.