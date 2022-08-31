Stefon Diggs partners with City of Buffalo to give backpacks and school supplies to students in east Buffalo (

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is bit of relief for families who live along Jefferson Avenue.

The City of Buffalo hosted a backpack giveaway Wednesday afternoon, just days out from the first day of school.

It was change of scenery at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue; a place that has been the backdrop for so much pain since May 14th, hosted a sea of smiles, for families who may not be able to afford new school supplies this year.

Buffalo Urban League crisis services, Bonnie Nelson said, "It's by the Tops Market for people who were afraid to come in. You can see they were standing in line and waiting for good things to happen for them."

Organizations like the Buffalo Urban League and Project Hope helped to make all of this possible.

There was food, games and the opportunity to sign up for free mobile hotspots through T-Mobile for up to five years, but the star attraction was a surprise visit from Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bills wide receiver, Stefon Diggs said, "It's more heartfelt than anything just because there's those types of things that make you feel more full inside. I like making touchdowns, I like making plays, but this gives you another {feeling}. I'm human. I'm out here making a difference and I use my platform in the most effective way possible and that's helping people."

Kevon told Pheben Kassahun, "I was there to see Stefon Diggs. I had to fight crowds just to see him. He eventually shook my hand. I'm very proud of that."

"I'm here today to support my uncle's legacy. I like all the things that they're doing here and I met Stefon Diggs. He signed my football so I'm kind of happy about that," Johnnie added.

Diggs provided 300 Jordan backpacks with school supplies, Nike gift cards and other special gifts.

Diggs said, "I've seen my mom struggle. Everybody has so, I'm just paying it forward and doing my due diligence. That's what my mom would like me to do anyways."

He is looking out for his Buffalo community and sending kids back to school next week, with smiles.