Stefon Diggs' holiday surprise bringing holiday cheer to Buffalo's youngest tots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hoping to put a twinkle in the eyes of unsuspecting children, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs paid a visit to the William Emslie Family YMCA, on Buffalo's east side.

It is all in the name of bringing holiday cheer!

Gift cards and toys were given to young Buffalo's youngest tots but the biggest excitement of them all was Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

"I just wanted to see Stefon Diggs because he's my favorite player," six-year-old, Damien said.

The young boy and his mother were just one out of about 100 families invited to the holiday event, which is a partnership with Diggs and M&T Bank.

Damien's mother, Jasmine Johnson said, "I love when the football players and the athletes give back to the community. It's good for the kids for all of us to come together and enjoy each other. It's fun."

The toys, which were donated by Mattel and Fisher Price, were filled into large tote bags, along cookies from The baker's men", a photo booth to snap photos with Diggs, and even a balloon artist were at the community center to make this holiday season memorable.

"Some people are really not fortunate to have anything and this is the most holiday experience they're going to have. It's just so good for Stefon to give back, along with M&T," Roberta Dixon explained.

M&T Bank branch manager, Kelly Dockery said, "This is so exciting to see the kids' faces when they saw Stefon Diggs. It just brings a little hope to our community and make a difference in their lives."

It is no secret football brings us together on Sundays, but Tuesday, there was visual proof of that outside of stadium!

Dockery added, "We need love in our community. We need to show love and really demonstrate love towards each other, especially during those times of need and those times that seem to draw us apart from each other. We need to come together as a community."