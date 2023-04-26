Staying #TylerTough. One local student battles cancer, gains national support as he works to baseball dream

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sometimes, life can throw you a curveball, but it's important to know what to do with it when it comes.

Tyler Kruse is the definition of adapt and overcome. A student at Casey Middle School, Tyler has been dedicated to baseball since he was little. He began playing travel ball, and playing more and more across the east coast. It's just in his blood.. baseball and softball run in his family.

"I grew up around baseball. My dad coached my brother, I played softball, my sister playe softball. We are softball and baseball through and through," Tyler's mom, Amanda Kruse said.

Tyler and his family agree. He never complains about going to practice, and he always does it with a smile on his face. His goal is to play in the Major League's. So, whether it comes in the form of practice on the field, or in the batting cage in his basement, Tyler's dedication to the game he loves is one to commend.

Which is why it was so strange to see him get some winded at practice, and stop playing because he felt so sick.

"I'm thankful my teammates went to my coach and said I wasn't feeling well... He called my mom to come pick me up," Tyler said.

After a few different blood tests, Tyler was diagnosed with Leukemia. His diagnosis also came during the deadly December blizzard, but that didn't stop his family from being by his side.

"I remember driving down the 190, and it was just me and a couple National Guard humvee's," Tyler's dad, Michael said.

Tyler's story is one of perseverance, especially with #TylerTough. It was an idea crafted by his family, but one that has made waves across the nation. Hundreds of cards from out of state, well-wishes from college and pro teams, and most importantly, awareness to pediatric cancer.

"Everyday, I'm amazed by the level of support from people we know to complete strangers. It's amazing to see people encourage Tyler through his battle," Kruse said.

"He's my hero.. He'll always be my hero," Tyler's sister, Taylor said.

For more information on #TylerTough, click here.