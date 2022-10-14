St. Mary's High School volleyball raises over $4,000 for breast cancer research

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local high school proved they are "Buffalo Strong" after raising over $4,000 for breast cancer research.

St. Mary's High School volleyball played in their annual "Dig Pink" game on Thursday night against Nardin Academy.

Players from the junior varsity and varsity teams collected signatures of people who have been impacted by cancer. Those names were added to their pink jersey's through donations.

St. Mary's ended the night by raising over $4,000 for breast cancer research at Roswell Park.

“The girls really came together and showed up in big ways,” head coach Don Pieczynski said. "They put forth tremendous effort in raising money for this great cause, and then what they did on the court? What a great night! That’s the St. Mary’s way.”

This is the fourth year St. Mary's volleyball has put on the "Dig Pink" game. Last year, the team raised over $5,500.