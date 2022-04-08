St. Mark School in Buffalo using hazing documentary to teach children dangers of alcohol abuse and peer pressure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the last three years, part of the health curriculum at St. Mark School in Buffalo has included the viewing of "Breathe, Nolan, Breathe," for all eighth graders.

"I think it is so important. These kids can really relate to something that happened so tragically and so close to home," said Fallon Buck, the health teacher at St. Mark.

The documentary focuses on the tragic death of Nolan Burch, a Williamsville native and Canisius High School student who passed away in a hazing incident while studying at West Virginia University.

"His story can hopefully make a world of difference in stopping things like this from happening again," said Buck.

During their unit on alcohol, drugs, and other substances, the children are shown the documentary - which materializes many of the things they've learned in class.

"This is real for kids. I think showing this is making a difference," said Buck.

7 News sat down with two children who have recently completed the documentary as part of the class.

"It shocked me. I didn't know what to do. I couldn't understand how something like this could have happened. He wasn't much older than me," said Gabrielle Fruehauf, a student.

"I will now be more aware of peer pressure. I won't do it. I will say no," said Nazariy Drofych.

If you'd like to watch "Breathe, Nolan, Breathe," you can do so here.