St. Joseph's reopening emergency department after 15-month hiatus to fight COVID

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the last 15 months, Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus had been on the front line of the COVID fight. They decided to close their emergency department as they saw 2,113 patients. After New York saw the COVID rate drop to below 1%, that emergency department is reopening on Monday.

"It's hard to believe that we have opened and closed this facility multiple times, but... on Monday the emergency room will reopen," Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan said.

The last COVID patient left in mid May, since then, the hospital was able to upgrade rooms and renovate the floors of the emergency unit before it reopens on Monday.

"We closed down and used the area as overflow, so we deep cleaned the entire unit and made sure we had the time to do everything right," Aaron Chang, President of Sisters of Charity Hospital, said.