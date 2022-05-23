St. Brian Clothiers hosts suit giveaway for those attending funerals of Jefferson 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "I've never felt so good," said Darrin Spears, a homeless veteran - and the newest owner of a suit fresh off the rack.

On Monday and Tuesday, the owners of St. Brian Clothiers teamed up with Men's Headquarters and the Utica Business Center to host a suit giveaway for those attending funerals for the shooting victims.

Are you attending a funeral for one of the Jefferson 10? If you stop by the Utica Business Center at 11 E. Utica St, “St. Brian clothiers” are giving away all these suits FOR FREE, to honor loved ones. They are encouraging you to donate if you have any hand-me-downs. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/7nC4m4ukKx — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) May 23, 2022

"It's all about looking nice, and honoring my friends. I don't have something like this. I would've had to wear something dirty - now I feel like I can give them my respect," said Spears.

Hundreds of suits in different sizes, as well as belts, socks, and other garments were collected throughout the day Monday.

"It makes you feel powerful - and that means so much to people. We are encouraging people to please come out. It means so much to everyone," said Stephen Vasquez, a co-organizer of the event.

Mental health professionals also are present conducting yoga classes and breathing exercises.

"Everything here is about healing. Starting that process and moving forward," said Vasquez.

You can also pick up a #JeffersonStrong t-shirt, they are being produced and given away for free by a local graphic designer.

"Jefferson Strong means that our community will get there. There is a lot to love about our area, great people, great love," said Joseph Andrews, the artist.

This is Darren. He’s a veteran who just lost his home and was hit by a car. Darren knows 6 of the 10 victims and is going to their funerals. Today, he walked out of the Utica Business Center on E Utica St with a new suit. Hear why this event is #JeffersonStrong at 5&6 on @WKBW pic.twitter.com/qTNLKK7MAu — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) May 23, 2022

From 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., donations are being accepted at the center at 11 E. Utica St, as well as drop-ins - where those looking to get a suit will have their measurements taken, as well as a suit tailored to their needs - free of charge.