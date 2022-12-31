Social media used as a force for 'good' in the midst of WNY's deadly weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Help from all across New York State and beyond, has lifted Buffalo during yet another trying time.

Who knew a group created just six days ago, would become the center of amplifying Buffalo's voices to get help during the blizzard aftermath?

7 News' Pheben Kassahun caught up with one of the creators on what this experience has been like for her.

Buffalo Blizzard Response group co-creator, Caitlin Ripley said, "Just seeing the outpouring of the community, wanting to help one another and get people the help that they need, help their neighbors. It's just amazing to see that."

The Facebook group, Buffalo Blizzard Response now has more than 21,000 members, and is averaging about 80 posts a day with people in Western New York sharing who needs help or how to help.

Ripley explained, "I thought that I got myself in too far and what I see now is I am not having to respond to the comments because other people in the community are stepping in. So, I'll see a status, I'll check it, and there is already five people who are trying to help them before I can even get to it."

Caitlin Ripley is one of the group's admins.

During the week, the mother was also handing out hot meals to those harshly effected by the blizzard, partnering with companies like, Bacchus Restaurant and Hamburg Snow Company.

Ripley said, "They were getting the meals-- hot meals to people in need. We are now seeing the need shifting from Day 1, it was people trapped in their vehicles, Day 2, people trapped in their house without power. Now, the need is shifting to basic necessities: food, water, diapers. formula."

She and a group of her friends dropped off diapers, formula and wipes for the nonprofit, Every Bottom Covered, at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, which opened up a drive on Tuesday.

"The last three days have been a flurry of needs in the community and trying to put together a plan just to help," Metro Community Development Corporation executive director, Candace Moppins said.

Candace Moppins has been a leader in getting community members their necessities, all while her family to be sheltered with her 98-year-old grandmother after losing power from Friday to Wednesday.

"First-hand, I understand the challenges that families were subjected to. One of the hardest decisions to make is to leave your home, to remove elderly from their homes for safety," Moppins told Kassahun.

It has been a nonstop week for she and her crew but getting a helping had from social media warriors has made the blizzard aftermath much easier for people in the nonprofit realm.

"Out of a tragedy, comes beautiful opportunities for people to just know that we're here and we're doing the work and we can't do it without you," Moppins said.

Buffalo Snow Brigade Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Side Community Services. Donations will be accepted in the form of shovels, ice picks and salt.

A GoFundMe page has also been created to extend efforts for the Buffalo Blizzard Response page. It can be found here.