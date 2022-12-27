Snyder family takes in neighbors during winter storm

SNYDER, NY — Jill and Steven Hubbard of Snyder opened their 3-bedroom home to their neighbors when half the neighborhood lost power during the storm on Christmas weekend.

At one point 17 people were inside the home, but for the Hubbards it is what they are meant to do.

"We were able to have heat and food to help people. Not just because it was Christmas but anytime of the year," said Jill.

Vinnette Folks and her three sons were beginning to get cold, as their power went out on Friday night.

"The power went out on 9:30 p.m. Friday night. We thought we were prepared but realized we did not have enough hot food," said Folks, "the temperature was starting to drop in the house like the twenties."

So Folks asked the Hubbards just to charge her phone, but Jill insisted on them staying, so they cooked together and celebrated together.

For 11-year-old Davon Folks, he found a new reason for the holiday season.

"The gifts don't matter at that point, just them taking us in and me realizing that you do not need the gifts to be happy, you just need love," said Davon.

The Folks are still without power but hope to have power restored by Wednesday.