"Small Business, Big Impact" grant program launches in Tonawanda and Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — August 16th marks the first day applications are open for the "Small Business, Big Impact" program pioneered by the town of Tonawanda and the Kenton Chamber of Commerce.

The program - headlined by Congressman Brian Higgins, allocated $2,000,000 of President Biden's American Rescue Plan funding into the small business sector.

According the Chamber of Commerce, as long as a business qualifies for the program they will receive at least a partial grant. The $2,000,000 is all that is available, so as more applications roll in, the grant money that will be shared could shrink.

Eligibility requirements include having less than 20 full-time workers, or less than 40 part-time workers. The business must also be located in the town of Tonawanda or Kenmore. Applications will continue to be accepted until August 30th. There will be no priority to those who apply first.

If you would like to apply for the program, the link can be found here. It is a short series of questions, as well as a W-9 form here.