Several DPW's receive rave reviews for snow removal amid winter storm

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When 7 News asked how you were feeling about your area's winter storm cleanup - there was surely a mixed bag, but residents in the City of North Tonawanda, Lackawanna, and West Seneca were overly positive about their areas snow removal.

"North Tonawanda streets look great! Love NTDPW!," said Karen Porter via our Facebook page.

"West Seneca roads are perfect, as well as side streets. We have a great highway department!!," added Marybeth Pettibone.

"Lackawanna DPW did an awesome job keeping the roads clear," said Peter Keane.

7 News spoke to the public works departments of each of the three municipalities to find out exactly why their areas had such positive feedback.

"We have it down. We're a well-oiled machine at this point, and we're dedicated - working around the clock to keep you safe and get you back on the roads," said John Urban, a representative of the Public Works Department for the City of North Tonawanda.

"Its all about preparation, we follow the weather, and when something strikes - we know what to do, how to move out, and be the most effective team. We are seasoned pros," said Brian Adams from the West Seneca Public Works, whose team was ravaged by a fire that destroyed equipment back in December 2021.

Adams and West Seneca tell 7News they received help and loaner equipment from Aurora, Grand Island, Tonawanda, Cheektowaga, Hamburg, Clarence, Elma, Lackawanna, and the Erie County DPW to assist in their snow removal.

"We want to make sure the roads are clear as quickly as possible, to make sure that school buses, emergency vehicles, and other services can get through Lackawanna as soon as possible. Safety is our number one priority," said Mayor Annette Iafollo of Lackawanna.

All public safety and travel restrictions have been lifted in Erie County, and schools will return to session on Wednesday.