Roy’s Plumbing, Heating and Cooling to donate and install new furnaces for families in need

Posted at 12:21 PM, Nov 18, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roy’s Plumbing, Heating and Cooling announced it will donate and install new furnaces for families in need this winter.

As part of its "Roy's Cares" program, Roy's is searching for one or more families who need help affording reliable heat for their homes and has set up a form on its website where they can apply for a free furnace.

You can find the form to apply here, you may submit an entry for yourself or nominate someone you may know.

We know that the past two years have been especially difficult and that there are local families who need reliable heat but can’t afford the cost of a new system. That’s why we’re doing The Joy of Roy’s Furnace Giveaway.
- General Manager James Sabal

Roy's said winners will be selected based on need and more than one winner may be awarded. To qualify, you must live within its service area and submit your entry by December 13. Roy's hopes to have the new furnaces installed in time for Christmas.

