Rock the Barn Ends 16 Year Stint in Clarence

The music festival was created to raise a $1,000,000 for Meals on Wheels.
Posted at 5:22 PM, Aug 13, 2021
CLARENCE N.Y. (WKBW) — Rock the Barn, a music festival held annually in Clarence, is finally calling it quits after 16 years.

The festival, pioneered by organizer Paul Stevens, was created to raise a $1,000,000 endowment for Meals on Wheels. As they near that goal, the festival has announced this years show will be its last."

"Oh yea we're done. Even if we don't make it we're done," said Stevens.

The money will be invested into an endowment for Meals on Wheels in Clarence. Therefore, the money will continuously gain interest, and donations will continue to come in for years to come.

"The money will stay local, and stay here forever," said Stevens.

The last show for Rock the Barn is on August 20th, and 21st. If you are looking to purchase tickets to the event, or interesting in donating, you can find the information here.

