Ride for Roswell raises nearly $5,000,000 for cancer research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park's annual Ride for Roswell charity event has returned to fully in-person activities after a year off due to the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cancer Institute hosted thousands of participants, riders and non-riders, who donated their money and their time to help aid in the Center's cancer research programs.

Maryanne Salvadore is someone who was and will be affected by that research and the donations that follow. After being diagnosed with terminal blood cancer in 2009, she was admitted to Roswell Park's experimental unit - where they work with different cancer research methods not yet approved by the federal government.

Salvadore recovered.

"They gave me years. Years to spend with my family. They turned my terminal diagnosis into a chronic condition that I can fight," said Salvadore.

Now, Maryanne is the captain of Team Salvadore Pedal Power, a team of 66 riders that have raised nearly $70,000 on their own. Comprised of loved ones, family, and those suffering and battling cancer, they ride to help Roswell explore more experimental treatments like the one that helped Maryanne fight.

"This event gives me no words. That's the impact. Everyone knows someone that's been affected by cancer," said Dr. Candace Johnson, the CEO of Roswell Park.

If you would like to donate to either Team Salvadore or Roswell Park, the donation page can be found here.