Resurgence To the Rescue Charity Event Raises More Than $60,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Resurgence to the Rescue Event's goal was to help cats and dogs find a home.

They raised money through donations - mainly through their "Coolest Cat" and "Top Dog" contests, where "votes" were cast with a single dollar donation for the best pictures of both animal.

Sven and Don Juan were crowned victorious, and the 10 Lives Club was too - earning nearly $15,000 in donations from the contest alone.

The organization plans to use this money to help cats and dogs find new homes, receive necessary vaccinations, and other treatments. They have seen an influx in animals being returned to shelters since the COVID-19 pandemic - and hope to use the funding to facilitate this process.