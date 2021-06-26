Rescue group asking for donations to help abandoned puppies left outside Buffalo dumpster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A rescue group is asking for your help after puppies were left abandoned in a box next to a dumpster in Buffalo.

According to Sweet Buffalo, the puppies are dealing with a parvo virus outbreak which could be deadly, and ended up killing one of the puppies.

The group 7 Hearts Maternity Rescue helps rescue dogs and puppies from high kill and overcrowded shelters and works to provide these puppies with foster homes in Western New York.

As of just after 10 a.m. Saturday, 7 Hearts has raised over $200.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so by clicking here or if you want to contact 7 Hearts you can by clicking here.