Program launched to help new and expectant dads

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New dads and dads-to-be play a big role in helping their partners and their new bundles of joy.

A new fatherhood training program just launched, and it focuses specifically on educational resources, support and mentorship to new and soon-to-be dads.

"Giving birth is a very hard thing, and it's very stressful and it's very stressful on the mom - which then can be stressful on the baby. Having that support person there, especially your partner, is very important to bringing down that stress," said Tami Paycheck, Women’s Services Supervisor at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network and Oishei Children's Hospital have teamed up for the Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative.

The program is about empowering fathers who experts say are sometimes overlooked.

"Fathers are often times undervalued and underrepresented in the infant and maternal world. And so we just realized that there needs to be more of a focus on providing father-specific programming and education," said Antoine Johnson, Program Manager of the Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative.

Paycheck teaches couples about what to expect.

"I noticed that when dads came into the hospital, they had more questions than they did when we were online," she said.

The program launches next month. When dad and dads-to-be sign up, they'll get educational resources and reading materials on how to be there for mom and baby.

They'll get all of that in 'dad bags' which also include coffee gift cards and hygiene items.

You can sign up at BPPN.org or Buffalobaby.org