Pride Week 2021: Pride events to check out in Western New York the first week of June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Pride Week begins on June 1 and there are several events to celebrate pride both in-person and virtually across Buffalo and Western New York.
All week events
- Home Sweet Pride: Western New York
- This event that runs from June 1 to June 6 to deck out your homes with pride decorations for a "reverse parade"
- Speaking With Pride: Western New York
- This event runs from June 1 to June 6 asking for you to share what pride means to you on social media using #buffaloprideweek or by tagging @buffalopride week
- Explore & More Pride Celebration: 130 Main Street, Buffalo
- The children's museum will be decked out for a reverse pride parade.
- The free event runs from June 1 to 6, is free, and is open to people of all ages
June 1
- Niagara County flag raising ceremonies: Niagara County
- There are several flag raising ceremonies on June 1 across Niagara County at the following times and locations
- 9 to 9:30 a.m. – ArtPark (near the Main Stage area), 450 4th Street, Lewiston
- 10:30 to 11 a.m. – Niagara Falls State Park (near the Visitor Center), 332 Prospect Street, Niagara Falls
- 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main Street, Niagara Falls
- 3:30 to 4 p.m. – Lockport City Hall, 1 Locks Plaza, Lockport
- Front Runners in Delaware Park: Concession Stand at Delaware Park Ring Road, Buffalo
- A free, socially distanced fun run/walk will take place at Delaware Park from 6 to 7 p.m. for people of all ages and abilities
- Lighting the Falls: Niagara Falls (virtual)
- Between 9:30 and 10 p.m. the falls at Niagara Falls will be lit in pride colors
June 2
- Pride flag raising: 65 Niagara Square, Buffalo
- The pride flag will be raised at Buffalo City all between 12 and 12:30 p.m.
- Masks will be required when attending the event in-person
June 4
- WNY shopping with pride: Western New York
- If you shop at several stores across Western New York, portions of those proceeds with help benefit LGBTQ+ organizations
June 5
- Niagara Pride's LGBTQ+ rainbow garden: 444 3rd Street, Niagara Falls
- Attendees will put together the LGBTQ+ Rainbow Garden at Power City Eatery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Varsity Gay League pride cornhole tournament: 35 Granson Street, Buffalo
- Teams can register to play cornhole at Buffalo Riverworks and it is free to attend
- All proceeds from the teams registering will go towards Gay and Lesbian Youth Services of WNY
- Face masks will be mandatory, games take place between 12 and 2 p.m.
- Summer Cook'n meat raffle: virtual
- The Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus and Buffalo Gay Bingo are hosting a free virtual meat raffle with several drag queens
- The meat raffle begins at 5:45 p.m., in order to win meat, you'll need to purchase a raffle ticket which you can by clicking here
- Supper Club Cabaret: 521 Main Street, Buffalo
- Several burlesque performances will take place at Misuta Chow's in Buffalo beginning at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $50
- R&B and hip-hop pride: 522 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
- Several LGBTQIA+ performing artists will perform at Milkies in Buffalo, tickets are $7 for an entry fee, and you'll need to wear a mask, performances begin at 9 p.m.
June 6
- Beauty and the brunch: 1125 Tonawanda Street, Buffalo
- For $55 you can experience a makeup class, brunch, and a drag show at Bella's Parkside Tavern, beginning at 11 a.m.
- Queen City Kings Drag presents: Flame! A pride drag party: virtual
- Queen City Kings Drag is holding a virtual drag party on Twitch at 9 p.m., tickets are $10