Pride Week 2021: Pride events to check out in Western New York the first week of June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Pride Week begins on June 1 and there are several events to celebrate pride both in-person and virtually across Buffalo and Western New York.

All week events



Home Sweet Pride: Western New York This event that runs from June 1 to June 6 to deck out your homes with pride decorations for a "reverse parade"

Speaking With Pride: Western New York This event runs from June 1 to June 6 asking for you to share what pride means to you on social media using #buffaloprideweek or by tagging @buffalopride week

Explore & More Pride Celebration: 130 Main Street, Buffalo The children's museum will be decked out for a reverse pride parade. The free event runs from June 1 to 6, is free, and is open to people of all ages



June 1



Niagara County flag raising ceremonies: Niagara County There are several flag raising ceremonies on June 1 across Niagara County at the following times and locations 9 to 9:30 a.m. – ArtPark (near the Main Stage area), 450 4th Street, Lewiston 10:30 to 11 a.m. – Niagara Falls State Park (near the Visitor Center), 332 Prospect Street, Niagara Falls 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main Street, Niagara Falls 3:30 to 4 p.m. – Lockport City Hall, 1 Locks Plaza, Lockport

Front Runners in Delaware Park: Concession Stand at Delaware Park Ring Road, Buffalo A free, socially distanced fun run/walk will take place at Delaware Park from 6 to 7 p.m. for people of all ages and abilities

Lighting the Falls: Niagara Falls (virtual) Between 9:30 and 10 p.m. the falls at Niagara Falls will be lit in pride colors



June 2



Pride flag raising: 65 Niagara Square, Buffalo The pride flag will be raised at Buffalo City all between 12 and 12:30 p.m. Masks will be required when attending the event in-person



June 4



WNY shopping with pride: Western New York If you shop at several stores across Western New York, portions of those proceeds with help benefit LGBTQ+ organizations



June 5



June 6

