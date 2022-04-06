"Prank for a Purpose" program delivers inflatable unicorns to raise money for pediatric cancer

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last year, Hope Rises founder Kate Glaser and her husband purchased eight inflatable unicorns - with plans to make April Fool's Day 2022 big.

"We wanted to do something. At the time we didn't know what that was going to be, but we knew just like the unicorns, it had to be big," said Glaser.

As of April 1st, Glaser and her husband have organized and launched the "Prank for a Purpose" program, which raises money for the Kaely's Kindness Foundation.

"Kaely's Kindness works to help support and protect young girls suffering through pediatric cancer. I want everyone to help if they can," said Glaser.

So far they've raised more than $3,000 dollars for Kaely's - with the help of local organizations like Police Departments in Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, the Town of Tonawanda, and more.

Take a look at some of their reactions on social media:

The pranks are for anyone! If you'd like to send a unicorn to someone's lawn, here's the breakdown:

$25 - removing the unicorn someone placed on your property

$50 - sending the unicorn somewhere

$1,500 - "retiring" the unicorn, becoming a fundraising sponsor for Kaely's Kindness.

All information to sign up and contact info can be found at Hope Rises.