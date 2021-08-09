Playground 2021 Brings 20 Local Artists to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From August 6th until August 15th, Playground Buffalo will be incorporating art in plenty of ways to help stir up community interest, as well as to help artists that have suffered through the pandemic.

The organization hosts live shows, bike tours, and open screenings of both performances and individual works. They've partned with M&T Bank to help sponsor the artwork and materials. Due to safety concerns, all events are outdoor, and all artwork viewing is free. All programming can be found at their website linked here.

"The community needs this creativity to get through this really difficult time. People and artists are struggling. This artwork can hopefully change that," said Emily Tucker, an Organizer of the program.

In turn, each artists piece has its own special importance. Tucker says the goal of this program is to help improve community interest in art, but also to beatify areas that are struggling.

"It's all about social discourse, and raising awareness through work ... but also also making something beautiful," said Rich Tomasello, a local art teacher and the artist behind "Current Affairs" one of the pieces found near Lombard St in the Broadway Fillmore district. His piece was also a grant piece. It was funded through the New York State Council on the Arts and supported by the Playground program.

The events will continue to go on throughout the week, as all art was created with outdoor preservation in mind.