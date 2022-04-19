Pillows for St. Jude: 9-year-old girl sewing for a purpose

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — During Lent this year, Charlotte Nudell decided she wanted to make a difference in her local community.

Charlotte Nudell is #BuffaloStrong ⭐️🤩!!! She’s only 9, but over Lent she decided to make a difference. She put her sewing skills to work making these amazing pillows !!! Each one raised $5 for @StJude, and SHE RAISED MORE THAN $500!! This very adult little girl is on @WKBW at 6 pic.twitter.com/TZ5ARMQmVf — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) April 19, 2022

"I make pillows," she said, while giggling through our interview inside the library of her school - St. Amelia in the Town of Tonawanda.

This little girl has been an expert at the sewing machine for about two years now - so when her father brought about the idea of a "Lenten promise," she jumped at the chance.

"Sewing is super easy. All you have to do is push the pedal. So when dad said the idea ... I thought, let's do it. Let's make some pillows," said Nudell.

Check out some of Charlotte's pillows:

Of course, this talented seamstress work blew up, both in her 3rd grade class and all over the Town of Tonawanda.

"I've made more than 50 pillows!! It's crazy, everybody wanted one. I'm super stressed," said Nudell.

Charlotte's pillows were sold for $5 each - and she collected all that money, plus donations, and will be donating it to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"It made me feel good to help sick kids. I saw it on TV that they help kids with cancer, and that's good. I don't know any other charities either," said Nudell.

Charlotte has wrapped up her pillow-making for this Lent season - with a final total of more than $500 raised for St. Jude.

7 News reached out to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital when we caught wind of Charlotte's story. This is what they said: