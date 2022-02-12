Pembroke Girls' Basketball hosts 11th annual "Shooting for a Cure" Fundraiser

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — After more than $200,000 raised in the first ten installments of Shooting for a Cure, this year's game and fundraiser kept pace. As of Friday evening, Pembroke Girls' Basketball has spearheaded over $20,000 and counting for their annual fundraiser. But it's not all about the funds.

"It's about the people. And it's about making sure that cancer survivors know they're supported," organizer and special education teacher Michael Wilson said. "And people who are fighting right now [should] know that they're not alone."

There was plenty for the Lady Dragons to do outside the lines, too. Wilson has been at the forefront of the event since its inception, but the varsity player s lay the groundwork leading up to the game.

"We're the ones going out to get donations. We go to local businesses for support, and we run around for the whole day," senior and team captain Allie Schwerthoffer said. "Putting up streamers, blowing up balloons, plus we get all of these different students, like, "How can I help?""

After a year of empty gymnasiums, this year's Shooting for a Cure was back in full force. The student section, parents, and community members all made their presence felt throughout the entire evening.

"When you have an event like this, the support that you get— the snack shack is crowded, and the hallways are crowded," Wilson said. "And people are just happy to see each other, support each other, and they're all here for the right reasons."

"My parents have had friends that own businesses, and they've hopped right along," Schwerthoffer said. "And then I go for donations, and they're like, I want to donate. I want to support. I want to be here."