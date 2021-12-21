P.U.N.T's gives away hundreds of Christmas gifts to families facing pediatric cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - — It's a "Buffalo Strong" spirit this holiday season as dozens of local families are going to have a memorable holiday thanks to the generosity of the P.U.N.T Foundation.

The organization is giving away countless gifts to 81 families of Western New York.

Mary-Ann Horstmann, a distressed grandmother, has been sticking by her 12-year-old grandson, Aiden Short since he was 2-years-old. She says he got diagnosed with cancer four months ago. "Chondrosarcoma. It started in his rib and moved to the front part of his chest," Horstmann says. "We didn't have enough time to do anything.. I spent days with his ups and downs, and he's holding up pretty good."

Horstmann's grandson wasn't able to speak because he was feeling ill.

Horstmann says organizations like the P.U.N.T Foundation are what makes her feel there's hope. ""Without them, people like me with low income and having to deal with a child with cancer is hard," the saddened grandmother says.

The organization's executive director, Gwen Mysiak, says her foundation is meant to make families who are facing pediatric cancer feel they're not left behind.

"We want families to know there's a community that continues to support them and recognizes that their journey with pediatric cancer isn't over when their child isn't here," she says. "It's a lifetime of picking up the pieces."

Meanwhile, as for families like Horstmann, she hopes there's a cure for her grandson.

"I'm just trying to stay strong for him and be there for him," Horstmann cries.

To donate or get in touch with the P.U.N.T Foundation, click here.