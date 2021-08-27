Orchard Park kids raise over $4,000 for Roswell Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In 2018, the Fitzgerald girls were heartbroken as they watched their grandfather battle cancer. Then, they decided they wanted to help as much as they could.

"We wanted to do something," said Lena Fitzgerald, the oldest sister.

So the girls created a lemonade stand on their block in Orchard Park. Once a year near the end of August, the girls took to Facebook to share their story, and to the street to sell their lemonade.

"It feels good to make a difference," said Maeve Fitzgerald, Lena's younger sister.

The girls, now 10 and 7 years old, have certainly made a difference. In the last three years of operation - their stand - along with the social media campaign and donation page, has raised over $4,000 dollars for Roswell Park and cancer treatments.

If you would like to donate to the girls work or to Roswell Park, you can find the donation page here.