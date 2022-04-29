North Collins Elementary school raises nearly $23,000 for #Bald4Bucks

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — When you step foot into the North Collins Elementary school, the first thing you'll notice is everyone's hair.

"I dyed it for a really good cause. It goes to help sick kids, and that is very important," said Graham Horton, a fifth grader and ambassador for the program.

Graham (pink hair) and other students at North Collins took the initiative when the school announced they would be bringing back the "Bald for Bucks" program after two years of virtual fund raising.

"We were so excited. I wanted to help spread the word so people could know and people could help," said Horton.

The program raises money through donations of both money and hair, going to cancer research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center. Typically, young children and adults shave their heads or cut their hair in solidarity with those suffering. For the first time, the foundation including dyeing hair as well.

"I wanted to make my hair pink," said Horton.

North Collins Elementary's efforts have them currently at around $23,000 raised for the 2021-2022 season. You can track their progress, and donate directly to the North Collins team here.

The team is currently in second place.