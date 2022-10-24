Nonprofit organization working to empower women through service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For more than a century, the Junior League in Buffalo has evolved as a women's organization, improving and increasing one's civic capacity, networking and creating friendships.

It is something Junior League Buffalo sustaining member, Cindy McEachon said has been a pretty incredible experience.

"Volunteers have stepped up from all over to either be docents or decorate a space or show up just to support," Junior League Buffalo sustaining member, Cindy McEachon said.

Volunteering depends on what you can do. The nonprofit asks that when you sign up, to prepare for about 3-4 hours for show house.

"You control the frequency by which you volunteer. We're just happy to have you," McEachon said.

The nonprofit's largest fundraiser is the decorator show house, which has taken place every other year, since 1981.

Junior League Buffalo president-elect, Stephanie Wilkinson said, "We take a very large mansion or home in the community and we transform it. The proceeds from that project is what we've raised— $4.5 million over the past 40 years by transforming these homes. We get the community involved. They get to see the transformation of this house from start to finish."

The next show house is the St. Patrick's Friary House, which will be open for public viewing in June 3 – 24, 2023.

A "sneak peek" of the undecorated home will occur in March 4 – 5 and March 11 – 12, 2023.

The money raised go to small impact community service drives.

Wilkinson said, "Most recently we've given back to Chestnut Ridge. We helped contribute to the funds to build a playground for all. We've raised money for torn spaces; Massachusetts Avenue Project, the West Side Bazaar."

It is just another way for women to get a little extra support.

"Having children very young, being a single mom, trying to navigate life. If it wasn't for mentors, volunteers and people in my communities stepping up to support me, I don't believe I'd be where I am. So, for me, that opportunity to give back and to help or step into a space to allow the opportunity for a path forward, is everything," McEachon added.

If you would like to join the Junior League in Buffalo, or want to volunteer but do not have the capacity to become a member, you can do so by applying on their website at buffalo.jl.org or stop by its Buffalo headquarters at 45 Elmwood Avenue.