Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission feeds 1,000+ on Thanksgiving in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — This Thanksgiving, more than 1,000 people suffering from poverty, homelessness, or food insecurity received a hot meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, and all the fix-ins.

"Especially during the pandemic, its been so hard for so many people. We want to help as much as we can, and feed our people," said Tom McLaughlin, the Executive Director of the mission.

Since August, volunteers have been flooding to the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission headquarters, found at the old Y.M.C.A. building at 1317 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, N.Y. It is right down the street from the Seneca Niagara Falls Casino.

"We are one hundred percent funded by your donations, and your help," said McLaughlin.

The team prepped over 1,000 meals, and hand delivered them to each family or household in need in the early afternoon on Thanksgiving. Take a look at their progress for the previous here, per the Mission's website:

"We're not done. We're never done," said Donna Stevens, the volunteer coordinator.

The Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission is a rescue homeless shelter and faith-based Christian organization. While they consolidated their efforts for their Thanksgiving food drive, they consistently feed and host about 100 men in varying levels of their facility - including a 30 day temporary shelter, and multiple faith-based rehabilitation programs.

In addition, they also have a "Clothes Closet" where they take in donations and let the less fortunate "shop" there for no charge.

"If you have anything - the time is now," said Stevens.

The Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission plans on hosting another food drive at a similar scale for Christmas.

If you have any food (perishable or nonperishable), as well as clothes, or time to donate, you can reach out to the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission via there website - here.

The Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission also encourages walk-in donations as well.