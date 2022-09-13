Niagara Gospel Mission opens the "Liberty Suite" homeless shelter for male veterans

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A ribbon cutting was held by the Niagara Gospel Mission in honor of a brand new homeless shelter for male veterans in Niagara Falls. Sergeant Steven Sams is an army veteran who said he knows first hand how hard it can be to make a life after spending years in the military.

"Well I was a homeless veteran on two different occasions," said Steven Sams. "It's very difficult. You know when you transition from the military it's what you've known for a long time. You know that's what you've done. It's who you are. You know you've got your brothers and sisters in arms and you have a purpose and a mission. When you transition out, you're trying to find a new purpose and sometimes it's not as easy."

Sams said a lack of family support and a lack of available resources played big roles in his homelessness. The Niagara Gospel Mission is hoping the Liberty Suite can change that.

Monday evening, veterans, local officials, family and friends had the first look at the new Liberty Suite. John Cooper is a military veteran and the Director of Development for the Niagara Gospel Mission.

"It's good to come to a place where you feel a little special again," said John Cooper. "11% of all homeless people are veterans so it's just a little thing that we can do to, a little extra thing we can do to help."

The Liberty Suite has 8 beds available along with personal storage space in lockers or under the beds, toiletry items and so much more.

"We also have a support group for veterans as well," said Cooper. "They'll meet every other week."

Cooper said they will also get 3 free meals a day. Veterans that utilize the shelter can stay for up to 30 days but Cooper says the Mission has other longer term programs.

"They can go into our discipleship program which is a year and a half and or temporary housing which is two years," said Cooper.

Cooper said the Mission has to rely on community and non-profit organization donations instead of state and federal funding because of their religious teachings. Christopher Kreeger, president of the WNY Heroes, told 7 news they donated $2,500 to the Niagara Gospel Mission during the ribbon cutting.

"The fact that this is being opened up to veterans that are homeless, this is everything," said Christopher Kreeger. "Everyone knows that there is enough housing for veterans. Not just in New York but across the country. And if you've served your country you should be the last individual that has to be concerned about being homeless."

Cooper said this new housing is a critical need but for their organization, it's about changing lives.

"We really want to see actual life change," said Cooper. "Not just a place for them to stay for 30 days."

Sams says it change really is possible, with a little help and a little faith in yourself.

"When I was homeless nobody would give me the time of day," said Sams. "Now I'm running for Congress in one of the highest offices in our Nation. You know prove them wrong. Go for it, you know?"