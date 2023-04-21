Niagara Frontier Reading Service gives visually impaired new life

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — For 36 years the Niagara Frontier Reading Service has been providing an important service to those that are visually impaired, the ability to hear the news.

One woman told 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson the nonprofit changed her life.

"What it really was doing was plugging you back into life, and they are talking to you the listener and I always felt like I should make pie and coffee some because I thought they were coming for a visit. I listen to it night and day,” said Laura Wright, who suddenly became visually impaired overnight three years ago.

120 volunteers read the news through the Niagara Frontier Reading Service which has about 5,000 listeners.

"We have been reading the Buffalo News every day, we have been reading USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Bee Newspapers. Almost every paper in Western New York for people who don't have the chance to read," said Michael Benzin, Executive Director of Niagara Frontier Reading Service.

For the volunteers, the dedication that they have is for the listeners.

"This is not important, this is vital, I am doing something in my opinion and others' opinions that is extremely vital," said volunteer Donald Williams.

The Niagara Frontier Reading Service is always looking for volunteer readers. All it will take is about 90 minutes of your time.

If you are interested you can call (716) 821-5555.