"Niagara Falls Outreach Ministry" breaks ground to help the underprivileged and hungry

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the wake of large amounts of gun violence in Niagara Falls, the group Niagara Falls Outreach Ministry is looking to give back to the community and help them heal in a time of tragedy.

"It's all about the people ... I lived here all my life, and I was called by God to help," said Robert Moore, the organizer of the group.

The nonprofit hosted their first giveaway last weekend on Saturday evening from 6-8p.m. on the intersection of 19th St. and Niagara St. in Niagara Falls.

"We won't be stopping anytime soon," he added.

The group gave away fresh vegetables and nonperishable groceries, alongside tolietries for anyone in the area in need.

"We are trying to make a difference and help everyone heal," said Moore.

The event will continually to go on weekly. If you are interested in signing up to be a volunteer, you can reach out via email to rbrt420@yahoo.com or via Facebook here:

Or you can reach out to the program coordinator directly here: