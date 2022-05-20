Niagara Falls nonprofits, government officials rally in support of Buffalo shooting victims

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In response to Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo, Niagara Falls social justice organizations came together Friday in support of those affected.

"We are here to show we are with you - Buffalo. We here in Niagara Falls hear you, and are ready to do whatever we can to help," said Pastor Elfonzo Roberson, the pastor of the Miracle Christian Fellowship Church.

Roberson also heads up the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope - an advocacy group focused on instilling faith and equity amongst the people of Niagara Falls.

"Even though we are not there - we are ready to do what we can to inspire change. To knock on doors, to move legislation, to take the next step," said Roberson.

Roberson was joined by members of the "Take Back Niagara Falls Initiative," a program created with the goal of revitalizing some of Niagara Falls' worst funded and most impoverished neighborhoods.

"We've seen the movement during this program, and we want to advocate for that change on the same level. To help this neighborhood just like our own," said Makeeda Brooks, who represents Take Back Niagara Falls.

Representatives from other grassroots social justice organizations including the NAACP Niagara Chapter, Buffalo Peacemakers, and the Entrepreneur School of Thought were also represented alongside members of the Niagara Falls City Council and the Mayor of Niagara Falls.

"If you can get involved, now is the time. Do it. Step up. Reach out to groups working for change. If you want it - do it now," said Rob Restaino, the Mayor of Niagara Falls.

Both NOAH and Take Back Niagara Falls tell 7 News they are in talks about their next events to continue the dialogue about racial injustice in our community.