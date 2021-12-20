Niagara County boy buys pizza for first responders

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 10-year-old boy saved his money leading up to the holiday season, and is using it to give back to others.

Remzi Yates provided pizza to dozens of law enforcement and fire personnel in Niagara Falls Monday.

“I got all this money together and finally I can buy all those pizzas,” Yates said.

Yates wanted to recognize men and women who serve as first responders, who he said had a long year.

“It’s the day in age where a lot of times we feel we’re the bad guys and it’s nice to know that out of everything in the world we’re still the good guys to some people,” said Niagara Falls Police Lt. Sandy Arist.

Following the delivery, police gave Yates a tour of the station and a token of their appreciation.

“I wish we could all just be nicer to each other,” Yates added. “Hopefully this might inspire you to do something nice, maybe not donate to police officers or stuff like that - opening a door for someone, buying someone next to you a coffee.”

